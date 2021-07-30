Piper Sandler Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Foundation’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.29 and a 1-year high of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 13.72%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 19.15%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 686,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,098,000 after purchasing an additional 53,542 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 18,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

