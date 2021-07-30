Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 41.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.28.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.99%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.