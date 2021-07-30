Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Crane were worth $6,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Crane during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,016.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total value of $495,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

NYSE CR opened at $96.01 on Friday. Crane Co. has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

