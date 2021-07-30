Insider Selling: TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Sells $880,396.00 in Stock

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $880,396.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Babinec also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TriNet Group alerts:

On Tuesday, July 27th, Martin Babinec sold 15,000 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,756.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Martin Babinec sold 12,100 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $882,332.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,536,640.00.

TriNet Group stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.42.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.