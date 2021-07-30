SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 99,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SHSP. Canaccord Genuity cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.10 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHSP opened at $16.82 on Friday. SharpSpring has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.97 million, a PE ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 1.86.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHSP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 53.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SharpSpring by 770.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as a Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow, as well as enables a business to store, manage, and optimize customer and prospect data in a cloud-based environment; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

