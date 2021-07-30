Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Short Interest Up 113.6% in July

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a growth of 113.6% from the June 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 301,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.97. The company has a market cap of $954.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.46. Shoe Carnival has a one year low of $11.55 and a one year high of $39.90.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $33,222.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCVL. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

