Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 477 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYNA opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $74.47 and a twelve month high of $160.00.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.31.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

