Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 10,236 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 4,874.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $10.54 and a one year high of $15.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 7,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $104,487.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 59,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock worth $403,136. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

