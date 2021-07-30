The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on The Bank of Princeton from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised The Bank of Princeton from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $198.81 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. The Bank of Princeton has a one year low of $17.40 and a one year high of $31.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.14.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPRN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in The Bank of Princeton by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 240,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 56,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 45,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 38.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, paycheck protection program, home equity, and consumer loans.

