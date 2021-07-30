MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Stake Boosted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of MDU Resources Group worth $13,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,427,539.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $246,456.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

MDU stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $35.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

