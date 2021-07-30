CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.40.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $48.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 38.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,099 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CDK Global by 10.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

