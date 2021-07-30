Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cullinan Management Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing a diversified pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients. Cullinan Management Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CGEM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of CGEM opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84. Cullinan Oncology has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -4.51.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $2,505,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $1,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $30,152,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $43,727,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

