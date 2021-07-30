Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Redfin Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on RDFN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Redfin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,477.25 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $268.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.68 million. Redfin had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 0.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 211.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Redfin during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,668,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,183 shares of company stock worth $11,407,144 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

