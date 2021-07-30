HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anterix by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Anterix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Anterix by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anterix by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $64,757.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 78,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,824,071.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $164,722.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,932,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 over the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATEX stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.94. Anterix Inc. has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,910.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Anterix from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Anterix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

