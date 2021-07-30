HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,059,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Glaukos by 10.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Glaukos by 8.9% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 489,342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after buying an additional 40,010 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.