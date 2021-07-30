Comparing MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) & Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for MoneyGram International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 1 1 1 0 2.00 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 6 0 0 1.86

MoneyGram International presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.71%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus price target of $66.50, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International -0.15% -5.24% 0.36% Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 12.22% 19.56% 7.62%

Risk and Volatility

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MoneyGram International and Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.22 billion 0.74 -$7.90 million $0.21 53.67 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.38 billion 4.78 $170.10 million $1.68 35.48

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyGram International. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MoneyGram International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats MoneyGram International on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services. The Financial Paper Products segment provides money orders to consumers through its agents and financial institutions under the MoneyGram brand and on a private label or co-branded basis with various agents and financial institutions; and official check outsourcing services for banks and credit unions. MoneyGram International, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery. The company also offers live auction events with online bidding. It sells used equipment to its customers through live, unreserved auctions at 40 auction sites worldwide. The company serves construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry sectors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

