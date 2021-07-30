Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Prologis, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.62.

PLD stock opened at $127.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $94.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.09. Prologis has a 1-year low of $93.08 and a 1-year high of $129.35.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

