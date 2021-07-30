Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of FirstCash worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,017,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,503,000 after buying an additional 195,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,288,000 after buying an additional 39,913 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 13.4% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 632,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,566,000 after buying an additional 74,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,412,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,887,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCFS. Wedbush lifted their price target on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $79.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $84.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

