Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,221 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.05% of Entera Bio worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entera Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entera Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Entera Bio from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Entera Bio in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of ENTX opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.63 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.70. Entera Bio Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 243.01% and a negative net margin of 3,448.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Entera Bio Ltd. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

