Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) by 75.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,868 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in AssetMark Financial were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after acquiring an additional 41,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,094,000 after purchasing an additional 231,874 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,128,000 after purchasing an additional 651,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

NYSE AMK opened at $25.55 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.88 and a 12 month high of $28.22. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 2,534 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $68,519.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 302,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,183,466.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $1,608,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,414 shares of company stock worth $1,905,140. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

