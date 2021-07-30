Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC) by 392.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in AnPac Bio-Medical Science were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in AnPac Bio-Medical Science in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AnPac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

Shares of ANPC opened at $3.91 on Friday. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.91.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ:ANPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co, Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers cancer differentiation analysis devices and physical checkup package services.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANPC).

Receive News & Ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnPac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.