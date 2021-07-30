Citigroup Lowers Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) to Sell

Citigroup downgraded shares of Investor AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IVSBF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $24.30 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IVSBF. SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Investor AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. AlphaValue cut Investor AB (publ) to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Investor AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.30.

Shares of IVSBF stock opened at $24.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.55. Investor AB has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Investor AB (publ) is a venture capital firm specializing in mature, middle market, buyouts and growth capital investments. It is operating through four business areas including core, private equity, operating, and financial investments. For core investments, the firm invests in health care, financial services, IT and fintech sectors and considers investments in listed companies in leading minority positions.

