First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$39.09 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

