First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$39.09 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First National Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of First National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Shares of OTCMKTS FNLIF opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

