Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Earns “Outperform” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a C$29.47 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$46.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.78.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of HMCBF opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. Home Capital Group has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.