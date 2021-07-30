Galp Energia, SGPS’s (GLPEY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Galp Energia, SGPS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.30 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.90.

OTCMKTS GLPEY opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.17 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Galp Energia, SGPS’s payout ratio is -466.67%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

