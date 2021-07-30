Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,314 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $10,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,510,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,171,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,714,000 after acquiring an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 88.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 770,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 360,721 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 68.3% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 666,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,860,000 after buying an additional 270,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after buying an additional 203,200 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $161,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CORT opened at $20.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.58.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.