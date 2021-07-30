Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.60 Million Position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J & J Snack Foods were worth $10,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,008 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday.

JJSF stock opened at $165.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.79. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $120.69 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,833.76 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.633 per share. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 227.93%.

J & J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.