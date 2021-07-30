Financial Survey: High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH)

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) and Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares High Tide and Sally Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A Sally Beauty $3.51 billion 0.65 $113.25 million $1.22 16.57

Sally Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than High Tide.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for High Tide and Sally Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score High Tide 0 0 0 0 N/A Sally Beauty 1 3 2 0 2.17

Sally Beauty has a consensus price target of $22.80, indicating a potential upside of 12.76%. Given Sally Beauty’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sally Beauty is more favorable than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares High Tide and Sally Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81% Sally Beauty 4.03% 401.89% 6.03%

Summary

Sally Beauty beats High Tide on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About High Tide

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Wella, Clairol, OPI, Conair, and Hot Shot Tools, as well as exclusive-label brand merchandise. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, such as hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty items directly to salons and salon professionals through its professional-only stores, e-commerce Websites, and sales force, as well as through franchised stores under the Armstrong McCall store names. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Matrix, Schwarzkopf, Kenra, Goldwell, Joico, and Chi. As of November 12, 2020, the company operated 5,038 stores, including 143 franchised units in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. It also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distributors, open-line distributors, direct sales, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.

