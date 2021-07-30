Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Utz Brands were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,814,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $689,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Utz Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $3,915,000. 39.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Utz Brands stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Utz Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

Utz Brands Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

