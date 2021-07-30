Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 544,294 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 99.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 544,294 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UHS. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,724 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,660 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.88, for a total value of $570,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,582.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,527 shares of company stock worth $1,023,828 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $158.97 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.47 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 7.19%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Universal Health Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.08.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

