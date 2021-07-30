Brokerages Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.19). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

FENC has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.90. The company has a market capitalization of $170.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.07. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

