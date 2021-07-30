First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3,966.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $128.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.