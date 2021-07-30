John A. Herrmann III Sells 2,896 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NVAX opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.
Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.
NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.
Novavax Company Profile
Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.
