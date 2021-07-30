John A. Herrmann III Sells 2,896 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,896 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $572,655.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,123 shares in the company, valued at $222,062.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $184.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.60. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.59 and a 1-year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

