Brokers Offer Predictions for TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FTI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.28. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.