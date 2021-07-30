HRT Financial LP Makes New Investment in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GreenPower Motor by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

GP opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 15.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69. The firm has a market cap of $378.93 million and a PE ratio of -51.76. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $34.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). GreenPower Motor had a negative net margin of 65.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenPower Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

In other news, CEO Fraser Atkinson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.91 per share, with a total value of $119,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,137,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,921.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

