PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Sells $172,897.47 in Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Director Thilo Schroeder sold 4,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $172,897.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thilo Schroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Thilo Schroeder sold 200 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $7,122.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Thilo Schroeder sold 5,100 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $182,580.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Thilo Schroeder sold 7,487 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total transaction of $266,986.42.

On Monday, May 24th, Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85.

On Monday, May 10th, Thilo Schroeder sold 1,787 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $63,742.29.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Thilo Schroeder sold 600 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $21,384.00.

Shares of PMVP stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -14.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PMVP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.