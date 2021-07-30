Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,111 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Hyatt Hotels worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,673,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,482,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,899,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,563,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 60.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 353,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,252,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,666,656.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,716 shares of company stock worth $7,510,619. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:H opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.96. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on H shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

