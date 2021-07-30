Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,791 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after buying an additional 278,694 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,038,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,762,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HE stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.83 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $642.95 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CFO Gregory C. Hazelton sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $152,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.20.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

