Insider Buying: Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) Insider Purchases A$101,660.00 in Stock

Benjamin Hornigold Limited (ASX:BHD) insider Michael Glennon acquired 299,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,660.00 ($72,614.29).

Michael Glennon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Glennon purchased 134,570 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,716.70 ($29,797.64).

On Thursday, May 20th, Michael Glennon acquired 50,000 shares of Benjamin Hornigold stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$14,750.00 ($10,535.71).

About Benjamin Hornigold

Benjamin Hornigold Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with an exposure to investment portfolio, which is invested in a small number of investments in undervalued assets that provide growth opportunities with the aim of achieving above average returns over the medium to long term.

