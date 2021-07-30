Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO Buys $116,775.00 in Stock

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) CEO H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $116,775.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 35.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABCB. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCB. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

