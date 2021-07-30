HRT Financial LP Buys New Position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,389 shares of the bank’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.38. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 24.95%. Analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.