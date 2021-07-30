HRT Financial LP Invests $250,000 in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 194,233.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 50,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $766,003.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,482.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $232.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.60. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.30.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 288.70% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

