HRT Financial LP Has $259,000 Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 126.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.06% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 246,019 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 61,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after purchasing an additional 122,814 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina Willwerth sold 3,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $25,445.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,984.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLXN opened at $5.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $293.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.38. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FLXN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

