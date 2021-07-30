Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Limoneira were worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 29,119 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

LMNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

In other Limoneira news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $26,396.65. Insiders have sold a total of 7,666 shares of company stock valued at $141,909 over the last 90 days. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.28. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $20.74. The stock has a market cap of $312.32 million, a P/E ratio of -38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.48%.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

