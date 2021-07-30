Citigroup Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LZAGY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lonza Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.74 and a beta of 0.63. Lonza Group has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $77.04.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

