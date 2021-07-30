Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $87.98 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Shares of PDYPY opened at $88.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 52 week low of $71.58 and a 52 week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

