Canaccord Genuity Raises Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $423.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $359.00 to $423.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Biogen from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $394.60.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $329.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.25. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $825,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 777,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,380,000 after purchasing an additional 84,106 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

