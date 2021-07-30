Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stake in The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of The Eastern worth $11,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Eastern by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Eastern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Eastern by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in The Eastern by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Eastern by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EML opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The Eastern Company has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.34 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.09.

The Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Eastern had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The Eastern Company Profile

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones; Greenwald Industries (“Greenwald“); and Argo EMS.

