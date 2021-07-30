Barclays Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli (OTCMKTS:LDSVF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LDSVF. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LDSVF opened at $10,740.00 on Wednesday. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a twelve month low of $7,668.33 and a twelve month high of $11,561.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9,965.51.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

