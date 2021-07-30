Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of OZK opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.80. Bank OZK has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

